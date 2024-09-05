Sunny and dry with warming temps through Saturday

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana before midnight. We are also going to have decreasing haze/smoke from northeast to southwest this evening and tonight as a cold front passes through our area. There is also going to be a breeze around this evening, especially in locations east of I-15, but that wind will diminish as we go through the evening, with just a light breeze around overnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow through Saturday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s tomorrow; the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Friday; and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Saturday. There is also going to continue to be some haze around on these three days, primarily in western and southwestern Montana. This haze really won’t impact the air quality though as the air quality is going to be in the good or moderate category in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM showers and thunderstorms, generally in the mountains, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible later on Tuesday and on Wednesday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to continue to be hot Sunday and next week as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s in most locations, with Wednesday being the coolest day. Some new record high temperatures may also be set Sunday and early next week. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.