Sunnier, warmer, and drier on Wednesday and Thursday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a storm system continues to impact our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some areas of fog around after midnight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and there are going to be some areas of frost around, so please make sure you protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some areas of fog around tomorrow morning, especially in north-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies via increasing clouds with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. A few severe thunderstorms with strong winds and/or large hail are also possible on Friday. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have nice summer weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the 80s and low 90s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected early next week as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm early next week, but not as warm as it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.