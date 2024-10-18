Sunnier and warmer on Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains and the Butte/Blackfoot region until 9pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Pryor mountains and the northern and northeast Bighorn mountains until 6pm Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for other locations in southwestern and south-central Montana until 6am/12pm Friday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County mountains as well as the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Centennial mountains until 12pm/3pm Friday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the northern part of the Rocky Mountain Front from 6pm Friday until 6pm Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central Pondera County, eastern Glacier County, and western Toole County from 3am until 6pm Saturday.

Around Helena, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight, generally south and east of Helena, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. In north-central Montana, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

Tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure begins to build back into our area. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

It is then going to be very windy tomorrow night and Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 85 mph are possible, especially in the East Glacier area. Elsewhere, we are going to have increasing wind tomorrow night with widespread gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Gusty winds are also expected on Sunday in north-central Montana as once again sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Outside of the wind, we are going to have nice weather this weekend as we are going to have have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions from Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Tuesday, the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.