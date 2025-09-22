Summer weather for the first week of fall

Fall officially began at 12:19pm MDT today and we got to enjoy some beautiful fall weather for the first day of fall with a mixture of sun and clouds, some showers east of I-15, and seasonable temperatures. An upper-level ridge will provide us with summer-like weather for the rest of this week though as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and above average temperatures.

It is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and some patchy frost is possible in central and north-central Montana. In western and southwestern Montana, lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations tonight, so there will be areas of frost around, and a FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 3am until 10am Tuesday for the western part of the state.

We are also going to have clear skies tonight and patchy fog may develop in some of the valleys in southwestern Montana. There will also be a little breeze (5-15 mph) around tonight along the northern half of the Rocky Mountain Front.

From Tuesday through Thursday, we are going to have beautiful summer-like weather as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. On these three days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. A couple locations may even set a record high temperature this week.

Tomorrow, there is going to be a little breeze along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Dearborn area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Wednesday, it is going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph and it is going to be a bit breezy in some other areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

As we head into Friday and this weekend, the upper-level ridge will continue to be in control of our weather, but it will be flattened out by a few disturbances that will be passing by our area to the north. This means it won’t be quite as warm on these three days as it will be on Wednesday and Thursday, but the temperatures will continue to be well above average for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are also going to have a little bit more cloud cover around Friday and this weekend as mostly sunny skies are expected. Even though there will be more cloud cover, it will continue to remain dry. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the strongest wind along the Rocky Mountain Front.