We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a few patchy areas of fog developing after 3am. It is also going to be refreshingly cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow will feature spectacular summer weather with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. It is also going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is only going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is also going to continue to be a bit hazy tonight and tomorrow, but little to no impact to the air quality is expected.

Here is the detailed weekend forecast:

Summer weather for most of this weekend, but changes arrive later on Sunday

Sunday will start off beautiful, but changes will arrive later in the day as a cold front begins to pass through our area. On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds from southwest to northeast throughout the day. It will be dry during the morning and it will be mostly dry during the afternoon, but scattered showers and some thunderstorms are expected during the evening around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana with the passage of the cold front. There will then continue to be scattered showers and some thunderstorms around Sunday night. The snow levels will also drop down to 7000-8000 feet Sunday night, so there will be some snow in the mountains, and light snow accumulations are possible.

Gusty winds are also expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. In western and central portions of north-central Montana, it will be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. It will also be warm again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s, with the coolest temperatures around Helena and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

It will be a lot cooler on Monday behind the cold front as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with a few showers around, generally during the morning, as Sunday’s disturbance leaves our area. It will also be breezy on Monday east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Beautiful summer-like weather is then expected for the rest of next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. From Tuesday through Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s.