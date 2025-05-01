Summer-like weather Friday and Saturday

We are going to have mostly clear skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and there is going to be little to no wind around tonight.

Thanks to an upper-level ridge, we are going to have spectacular summer-like weather tomorrow and Saturday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and just a little breeze as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The next two days are also going to be the warmest days of 2025 so far as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s tomorrow and the 80s and mid to upper 70s on Saturday. A few locations may even tie or set a new record high temperature on Saturday. Definitely spend as much time outdoors as you can on these two days!

Changes arrive as we head into Sunday and Monday as an upper-level trough digs into the southwestern U.S. allowing a strong cold front to pass through Montana. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with some scattered showers/storms around during the afternoon/evening, especially in the mountains and around Helena. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the upper 40s in western Glacier County to the mid 80s in northeastern Montana. Most locations in north-central Montana will top out in the mid to upper 50s, 60s, and low to mid 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Rain and mountain snow showers are then likely Sunday night and Monday as the disturbance associated with the cold front passes through Montana. A few lower elevation locations may also see some snow late Sunday night into Monday morning. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Monday and it is going to be cool on Monday as highs are only going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as this disturbance leaves our area and as an upper-level ridge begins to build back into our area. Lots of sunshine is then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as this upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It will be dry on Wednesday, but a few showers and storms are possible later on Thursday as another disturbance begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these three days as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s on Tuesday; the 70s on Wednesday; and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.