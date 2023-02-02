Spring-like weather to follow Groundhog Day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front until 11pm Wednesday and for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until 8am Thursday. There are going to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around as winds are going to be gusting as high as 55 mph.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. In locations that do see some snow tonight, up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions tomorrow.

For tonight and tomorrow, we are going to have gusty winds around along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have decreasing wind tonight and increasing wind tomorrow, with breezy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph) expected in some areas tomorrow afternoon/evening.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight and tomorrow as a cold front clips our area as lows tonight are going to range from the single digits below zero to the mid 20s, and highs tomorrow are going to range from the single digits above zero to the mid 40s. Also, for both tonight and tomorrow, the coldest temperatures are going to be along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line.

Gusty winds are then expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be windy on Saturday, especially during the first half of the day, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in all locations.

There are also going to be some isolated rain and showers around from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM rain and snow showers, mainly around the Helena area, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around Sunday night and Monday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday.

It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few isolated rain and snow showers around as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, highs on these two days are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations.