Spring-like weather this weekend

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. There are also going to be areas of fog around tonight, especially after midnight, and some of this fog may be dense (visibility below a quarter mile). It is also going to be chilly tonight in central Montana as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, and it is going to be cool tonight in northeastern Montana as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

For tomorrow, there are going to be areas of fog around during the morning, and some of this fog may be dense. We are also going to have increasing clouds tomorrow with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the evening, generally in south-central Montana, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Saturday night and Sunday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies for Saturday night and a lot of Sunday, but the skies will begin to clear some Sunday afternoon and evening.

We are also going to have seasonable temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around during the evening as the next storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Tuesday, generally in south-central Montana, as this storm system passes by our area to the south. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 60s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on both of these days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Wednesday and the low to mid 70s on Thursday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on Friday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit cooler on Friday than they are going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 60s.