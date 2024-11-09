Spectacular weather on Saturday!

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. Definitely make sure you spend some time outdoors tomorrow if you can!

There are then going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around on Sunday, especially in the higher terrain, as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Unsettled weather is then expected next week as multiple disturbances are going to be passing through Montana. From Monday through Thursday, it is going to be windy in a lot of areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Per usual, weaker wind is expected in the valleys on these four days. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest on most days. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Friday.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies for all of next week, with the exception of Thursday when partly to mostly sunny skies are expected. Around Helena, we are going to have a chance to see some rain and mountain snow showers, generally in the higher terrain, on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. On Tuesday, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Helena, especially in the higher terrain. In north-central Montana, a few rain and snow showers are possible each day (from Monday through Thursday), but the bulk, if not all, of this precipitation will fall in the mountains.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a stronger disturbance begins to impact our area. As of right now, Friday does feature the best chance of precipitation for north-central Montana over the next week.

The start of next week will be mild as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations on Monday, but a cold front will drop our temperatures back down into the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s for Tuesday. It will then be slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s, but another cold front will drop the temperatures back down in the 40s for Friday.