Spectacular weather on Friday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 5am Friday.

There are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around through midnight as a cold front passes through our area. Gusty winds will also continue this evening, but will quickly diminish after sunset in western portions of north-central Montana. In eastern portions of north-central Montana (east of a line from Havre to Lewistown), it will be breezy throughout the night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be refreshingly cool tonight (thanks to the cold front) as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight.

We are going to have spectacular weather tomorrow, so make sure you spend as much time outdoors as possible. We are going to have lots of sunshine tomorrow, but some high-level clouds will arrive for the late afternoon and evening. There is also going to be little to no wind around tomorrow in western portions of north-central Montana. In eastern portions of north-central Montana, it will be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. The wind also won’t be terrible this weekend, but it will be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind will keep the fire danger elevated.

Unsettled weather will briefly return early next week as a disturbance impacts our area. On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains. There are then going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around Monday night and Tuesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot early next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s on Monday and the 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and little wind on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds back into our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday and the 80s on Thursday.