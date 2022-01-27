Scattered snow showers Wednesday night; Pleasant weather on Thursday

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around this evening and tonight, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. A lot of locations are going to receive little (a coating) to no snow accumulation. However, in the red area on the graphic below, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. Slippery road conditions are also expected this evening and tonight in locations that do see some snow.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing AM clouds, resulting in lots of sunshine for most of the day tomorrow. A couple lingering snow showers are also possible tomorrow morning, generally in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have gusty winds around in portions of central Montana tomorrow, especially during the second half of the day, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Seasonable/mild temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 20s to the mid 40s.

Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have mild temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in the plains and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the valleys and the mountains. We are also going to have strong winds around on Friday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. On Saturday, we are going to have gusty winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to approach our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the 30s in most locations, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to warm back up a little bit on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.