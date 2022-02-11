Some scattered snow showers around Thursday night and Friday

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 8pm Thursday for most of north-central Montana. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times in the plains, while wind gusts up to 80 mph are going to be possible at times along the Rocky Mountain Front.

There are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around this evening and tonight as a back door cold front passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and decreasing clouds tomorrow.

In the lower elevations, an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible, but most locations are going to receive little to no snow accumulation. In the mountains, specifically the Big Belt Mountains, the Little Belt Mountains, and the Big/Little Snowy Mountains, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible. This snow is going to create slippery road conditions, especially in the mountains, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere tonight or tomorrow.

We are going to have gusty winds around tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, and it is going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the 30s.

For this weekend, we are going to have some awesome weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in a lot of locations. The wind is also not going to be a huge nuisance this weekend as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers on Tuesday as this disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Wednesday, especially during the morning, as this second disturbance leaves our area.

It is going to be mild again on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Colder temperatures are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in many locations. It is also going to be breezy from Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For next Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be back in the 40s. It is also going to be windy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.