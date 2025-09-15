Some scattered showers/storms through Tuesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around this evening, tonight, and tomorrow as a disturbance impacts our area. Not everyone will see this precipitation, but you will want to have a rain jacket handy just in case. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow, and there will be a little haze around as well.

It will feel nicer outside tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s and highs tomorrow are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s, with most locations topping out in the 70s. There will also be a little breeze around in some areas tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather for the rest of the work week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. From Wednesday through Friday we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be little to no wind around on these three days.

This weekend is the final weekend of Summer and it will definitely feel like summer outside as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s on Saturday and the 70s and low 80s on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday with just a little breeze around. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance impacts our area. Gusty winds are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Fall begins next Monday, and we will have nice weather for the First Day of Fall with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s. It will also be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.