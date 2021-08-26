Some Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Around Over the Next Few Days

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and mainly in locations south and southeast of Great Falls, as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy/hazy skies and comfortable temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tonight in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy (and hazy) skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that develop tomorrow may also be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and/or heavy rainfall. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, especially in locations east of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that develop on Friday may also be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and/or heavy rainfall. This cold front is also going to provide us with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Decreasing haze is also expected throughout the day on Friday as the wind direction shifts to the NW behind the cold front.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few lingering rain showers and thunderstorms around. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 70s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s; and highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy in eastern Montana on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.