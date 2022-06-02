Some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally in/around the Helena area. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow and tomorrow night, especially between noon tomorrow and midnight tomorrow night, as a disturbance passes through our area. Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small to medium-sized hail are possible with any thunderstorms that we do see tomorrow. A few severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts and/or 1” hail are also possible tomorrow in south-central Montana. We are also going to have near to above average temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s, and the warmest temperatures are going to be along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, where a few locations may even top out in the low 80s.

For this weekend and Monday, there are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning and from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. These showers and thunderstorms are generally going to pass through our area in waves, so there will be periods of precipitation and periods of dry time in all locations. Basically, it is not going to be a wash-out over these three days, but there is going to be precipitation around, so keep a jacket and umbrella handy and keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all

We are also going to have near to below average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and the 60s on Monday. The wind is also not going to be an issue this weekend, but it is going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also going to be cool again on Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the 60s. It is then going to be warmer on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.