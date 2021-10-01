Some More Clouds and a Few Isolated Showers Around on Friday

We are going to have clear skies for most of tonight, but the cloud cover will start to increase some as we get closer to sunrise. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and mainly in locations west of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around for a couple hours tomorrow afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through our area.

We are then going to have very nice fall weather this weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to feel really nice outside this weekend as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on both Saturday and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be pretty warm for this time of year on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Wednesday, and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers on Thursday as a weak storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 70s.