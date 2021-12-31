Snowy and frigid to end 2021

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for north-central Montana until 6am Saturday, and a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for northeastern Montana until 11am Saturday. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero are possible in north-central Montana, while wind chills as low as 55 below zero are possible in northeastern Montana. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 5-10 minutes.

There are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around tonight and tomorrow morning as a disturbance passes through our area. A general coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected, with a few isolated locations receiving higher amounts. Slippery road conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

As we go through tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds from north to south. We are then going to have mostly clear skies tomorrow night and mostly sunny skies on New Year’s Day (Saturday).

Frigid temperatures are expected for the rest of 2021 as lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be in the -20s, -10s, and -0s, and highs tomorrow are only going to be in the -10s, -0s, and 0s. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected tonight through Saturday morning as wind chills as low as 40 to 55 below zero are possible. As the clock strikes midnight tomorrow night, wind chills are forecasted to be between 15 and 35 below zero, so make sure you bundle up if you are going to be outside celebrating the new year.

We are going to warm up some for the first day of 2022 (Saturday) as highs are going to be in the teens and low 20s. It is also going to be windy in north-central Montana on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

Even warmer temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. We are also going to continue to have windy conditions in north-central Montana on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers on Sunday, and partly cloudy skies with a few isolated PM snow showers around on Monday.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered areas of snow around next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as multiple disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be very cold on these three days as highs are going to be in the single digits above and below zero in north-central Montana and the teens and 20s around Helena.