Snow moves out, sunshine and "warmth" move in

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Cascade County (below 5000 feet), northern Lewis and Clark County, eastern Pondera County, and Teton County until 11pm Wednesday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is also in effect for central and southern Valley County until 5am Thursday. Up to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, primarily in Valley County.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the rest of central and north-central Montana until 11pm Wednesday and for Phillips County and northern Valley County until 5am Thursday. Up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

There are going to continue to be areas of snow around tonight, but the snow will gradually taper off from west to east as the night goes on. New snow accumulation of up to 6 inches is possible tonight in northeastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana, while a coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in central Montana and the rest of north-central Montana. Snow-covered roads are going to be the norm tonight, so please be careful when traveling and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be frigid again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds throughout the day, with a lot of sunshine around during the afternoon. Most locations in central and north-central Montana will be dry tomorrow, but there will continue to be some snow around in eastern Montana tomorrow morning. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to be back in the 20s. There is also going to be a breeze (gusts up to 30 mph) around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, which will cause there to be areas of blowing snow.

Friday is going to be a mostly sunny and chilly day as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around Thursday night into Friday morning. It is also going to be a bit breezy (gusts up to 30 mph) on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front, so once again, blowing snow will be an issue.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There are also going to be some isolated snow showers around on Sunday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area.

On Monday, there are going to be some scattered snow showers around as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday. There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Wednesday as another disturbance begins to pass through our area.

It is also going to continue to be chilly on these three days as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WSW.



