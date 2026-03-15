We have not had much of a winter this year, but Mother Nature wanted to remind us today that it is still winter. A large snowstorm has been impacting the state for the past few days, with the worst conditions occurring today. There was widespread light to moderate snow around throughout the day, with many locations receiving several inches of new accumulation. Locations in Judith Basin County and Fergus County have received 18-24+” of snow since Thursday. The wind picked up during the day today, causing this snowstorm to be upgraded to a blizzard.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Blizzard moves out Saturday night; Cold, but nicer on Sunday!

Blizzard conditions occurred throughout a lot of central and north-central Montana this afternoon and evening. Visibility was at or below a quarter mile in a lot of locations due to falling and blowing snow. Recorded wind gusts were over 40 mph, and sustained winds were between 10 and 30 mph. The whiteout conditions caused a lot of accidents, including a large pile-up on I-15 near Gates of the Mountains north of Helena. Multiple roads were closed, including sections of I-15 and some roads along the Rocky Mountain Front. As of 6:45pm, US 87 is currently closed between Armington Junction and Stanford due to multiple accidents from blizzard conditions.

Scattered snow showers will continue this evening and tonight, but will gradually taper off as the night goes on. Most locations will receive <1” of new snow, but a few areas may receive up to 3” of new snow, especially in Fergus County. Skies will also begin to clear out some tonight, especially after midnight, although this may allow some patchy fog to develop. Gusty winds will continue this evening and early tonight in northeastern Montana, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County, so expect low visibility and blowing/drifting snow in these areas. Elsewhere, the wind will diminish this evening, with just a light breeze around tonight.

A BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect for portions of Cascade County until 9pm this evening and for Fergus County and Judith Basin County until 12am tonight.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for the Helena area until 9pm this evening and for portions of northeastern Montana until 12am/6am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for portions of northeastern Montana until 12am/6am Sunday.

Roads will remain slick/snow-covered through the night, so use extreme caution if you will be traveling anywhere and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go. Avoid traveling if you can. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, and for many, this will probably be the coldest night until next fall/winter.

Nicer weather is expected tomorrow. It will still be cold as highs are only going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, but it will also be sunnier (partly cloudy skies) and drier (just a couple isolated snow showers around). There is also going to be little to no wind around in most locations tomorrow, but it will be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) along the Rocky Mountain Front. Roads will also continue to be slick/slushy in a lot of areas tomorrow as the snow begins to melt a bit, so be careful when driving.

There will then be some scattered rain and snow showers around late Sunday night and Monday, generally in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana, as a warm front passes through our area. It will be warmer on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations. The wind will also return on Monday as it is going to be windy (gusts over 60 mph are possible) along the Rocky Mountain Front and gusty (gusts over 40 mph are possible) in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

Much warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of next week as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday; the 60s on Wednesday; and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday. It is also going to be windy Tuesday through Thursday as sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts over 60 mph will be possible for most of next week.

Tuesday through Friday will also be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Spring will officially begin on Friday at 8:46am.