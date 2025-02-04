Snow and frigid temperatures through Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of north-central Montana, most of northeastern Montana, and the Helena area until 11am/5pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Glacier County, Liberty County, western/central Pondera County, and Toole County until 11am/5pm Wednesday.

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for Glacier County, western/central Pondera County, western Toole County, and the Continental Divide down to MacDonald Pass, until 11am Tuesday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of north-central Montana, northeastern Montana, and the Helena area until 11am/12pm Tuesday.

Snow will work its way northward as we go through this evening, with widespread light to moderate snow likely tonight in north-central and central Montana. For tomorrow, there are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around throughout the day. A widespread very fine snow will also likely be falling for much of the day. There are then going to continue to be areas of light to moderate snow around tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. As we go through Wednesday, this snow will gradually taper off from west to east and the skies will begin to clear out some later in the day as this storm system finally departs our area.

In north-central Montana and around the Helena area, most locations will pick up 3-9” of new snow by Wednesday evening, with isolated locations receiving up to 12” of new snow. In the mountains, up to a foot of new snow is possible through Wednesday evening. The highest new snow amounts will be along the Hi-Line and around the Helena area. The storm has shifted north and west some, which is why the higher forecasted snow amounts have also shifted to the north and west from what we have previously forecasted.

Difficult travel conditions due to slick/snow-covered roads and areas of reduced visibility are expected through Wednesday, so please use caution when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be bitterly cold tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the -0s and -10s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the -0s and 0s. On Wednesday, highs are going to be in the -0s and 0s in north-central Montana and the teens and low to mid 20s around Helena.

There is also going to be a little breeze around in spots tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Wednesday, it is going to be breezy along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy elsewhere as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Although the wind won’t be that strong over the next few days, we are still going to have dangerously cold wind chills as wind chills are going to be in the -10s, -20s, and -30s, so please limit your time outdoors as much as you can, and if you do have to be outside, make sure you wear multiple layers and cover all exposed skin.

We are then going to have slightly nicer weather on Thursday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, it will be a little warmer as highs are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low to mid 20s, and it will be drier as there are only going to be isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains.

Another round of light to moderate snow is then expected on Friday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be very cold on Friday as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, especially in the mountains. It is also going to be a bit warmer, but still cold as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s. There is also going to be some wind around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.