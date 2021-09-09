Smoky, Breezy, and Very Warm on Thursday

Smoky skies are expected from this evening through at least midday Friday. With this smoke in the air, the air quality is likely going to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “moderate” categories for the next few days, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. We should see some improvement in the air quality later on Friday and on Saturday as a storm system passes through our area.

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for southwestern, central, and eastern Montana from 9am or 12pm tomorrow until 9pm tomorrow night as critical fire weather conditions are expected.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the morning and afternoon as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Friday evening, Friday night, and Saturday morning as this storm system passes through our area. We are then going to start to clear out and dry out Saturday afternoon and evening.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some on Friday and Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday, especially in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a couple weak disturbances pass by our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on each of these days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations.