Showers, thunderstorms, and severe weather on Thursday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.



Showers and thunderstorms are then likely tomorrow, especially during the morning and afternoon, as a cold front passes through our area. Some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (gusts up to 80 mph) and/or large hail (1-2+” in diameter) are also expected tomorrow in central Montana. Numerous severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (wind up to 80 mph) and/or very large hail (2.5+” in diameter) are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas. A few tornadoes are also possible tomorrow, especially in far eastern Montana and the western Dakotas. Please be weather aware if you are going to be outdoors at all tomorrow!

We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some decrease in the cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The wind is also going to increase as we go through tomorrow, with windy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) developing along the Rocky Mountain Front, and breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) developing east of the Rocky Mountain Front. A period of stronger wind is also possible tomorrow with the passage of the cold front as well as with any thunderstorms that do develop.

There are then going to be more showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday, especially during the morning, as an upper-level trough continues to work its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Friday is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Widespread gusty winds are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies with some scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially in the mountains and around Helena. The temperatures are also going to warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with Sunday being the warmer day. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday as a couple more disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be mild and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with Monday being the breezier and cooler day.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday. It is also going to be warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.