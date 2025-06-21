Showers, storms, mountain snow, wind, and cooler temperatures this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight as an upper-level trough is currently impacting our area. Heavy rainfall is possible with some of these showers and thunderstorms, and that heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in a few areas. A couple severe thunderstorms are also possible, primarily in eastern Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s, and the wind will increase later on tonight.

Tomorrow is going to be the sunnier and drier day of the weekend, but it is also going to be the windier day of the weekend. Around Glacier National Park and in Glacier County, steady precipitation (lower elevation rain and mountain snow) is expected tomorrow. Elsewhere, there will be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around tomorrow, generally during the morning, but most of tomorrow will be dry. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail will also be possible tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds tomorrow.

The wind will be a major nuisance tomorrow. An area of strong winds is expected tomorrow along the Hi-Line from the Divide to Blaine County and along the northern part of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Due to this wind, a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of this area from 9am Saturday until 3am Sunday. Elsewhere, gusty winds are expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 40s along the Rocky Mountain Front to the low 70s in northeastern Montana.

Scattered showers will redevelop as we go through tomorrow night, while the steadier precipitation in Glacier County and Glacier National Park finally begins to taper off. Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend as rain is likely around Helena and showers are likely in north-central Montana. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and chilly temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Overall, Sunday will be a lovely day to spend some time indoors!

As of 6pm Friday evening, a lot of locations in central and north-central Montana have already received at least .25” of rain. From this evening through Sunday evening, most of central and north-central Montana will receive an additional .25” to 1” of precipitation, with isolated areas receiving over 1” of precipitation.

Snow levels will fall this weekend and may get as low as ~5000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Glacier National Park from 2am/9am Saturday until noon on Sunday as up to 18” of snow is possible above 6000’ and up to 6” of snow is possible below 6000’. Due to the forecasted rain and snow, Going-to-the-Sun road will be closed from Avalanche Lake to Jackson Glacier overlook beginning 8pm Friday. The mountains in central, western, and southwestern Montana will also receive some snow this weekend, and there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for these mountain ranges from 2am/6pm Saturday until 12pm Sunday as up to 6” of snow is possible above 6000 feet.

The temperatures will begin to warm back up on Monday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There are also going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Monday, especially in north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms) are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more showers and thunderstorms next Thursday and Friday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.