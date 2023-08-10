Showers/storms early Wednesday night; gusty winds on Thursday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 10am until 9pm Thursday. High fire danger is expected due to the combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity.

A line of showers associated with a cold front is going to work its way eastward through Montana as we go through this evening and tonight. A few thunderstorms are also possible, and gusty winds will accompany these showers. Behind this line of precipitation, we are going to have decreasing clouds and decreasing haze/smoke.

Gusty winds are expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front where wind gusts over 40 mph are possible at times. Elsewhere, it is going to be a bit breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, lows tonight are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Hi-Line east of I-15 during the PM hours. We are also going to have a gusty westerly breeze around throughout the day tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.

It is also going to be a bit cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We are also only going to have a little haze around tomorrow, which means good visibility and good air quality.

Superb weather is then expected on Friday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little to no haze/smoke, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be less wind on Friday, although it is still going to be a bit breezy in spots as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday is going to be the hottest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. After Monday, the temperatures will cool down a little bit with highs in the 80s and low 90s on Tuesday, and the low to mid 80s on Wednesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Wednesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.