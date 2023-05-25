Showers/storms and cool temperatures on Friday and Saturday

An upper-level trough is going to continue to remain fairly stationary over the northwestern U.S. through Saturday. The location of this trough has been and will continue to provide Montana with an unstable southerly/southwesterly flow aloft. A few additional disturbances are going to travel along this unstable flow over the next few days, with each disturbance bringing a round of showers and storms to our area. As we head into Sunday and early next week, this upper-level trough is going to weaken some and shift towards the southwest, which will allow for some nicer weather in Montana with more sunshine and drier conditions.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, especially before midnight. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop this evening/early tonight in locations east of I-15 may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). There are then going to be more scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, and some of the thunderstorms that develop tomorrow afternoon/evening in locations east of I-15 may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow.

For tonight, lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. For tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, so it is going to be a cool day. There is also going to be little to no wind around tonight and tomorrow, outside of the wind associated with thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely tomorrow night and Saturday, and a couple of the thunderstorms that develop east of I-15 on Saturday may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Saturday. It is also going to be cool again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

The weather is then going to improve some as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday). On Sunday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in locations east of I-15. There are then only going to be isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Memorial Day, primarily during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Memorial Day. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday, and the 70s on Monday.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the PM hours. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are then possible Thursday afternoon/evening as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.