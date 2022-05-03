Showers for some on Tuesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers, generally in south-central Montana, as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the south. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in central and south-central Montana, as a storm system passes by our area to the south. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially in south-central and northeastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated evening rain showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday as a cold front approaches our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms as another cold front approaches our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s; highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 50s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.