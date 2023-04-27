Showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains from 6am until 9pm Thursday. Up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 50 mph.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a couple showers around before midnight along the Hi-Line and scattered showers around after midnight in north-central Montana. For tomorrow, there are going to be showers around, especially during the morning, as a cold front passes through our area.

In the lower elevations, these showers are primarily going to be in the form of rain, but some graupel, sleet, and/or snow may mix in with this rain at times. In the mountains, primarily snow is expected, but the precipitation may start out as rain or a rain/snow mix.

Also, little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations tomorrow, while up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible tomorrow in the Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

Nice weather is then going to return to our area for Friday and this weekend. On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions this weekend. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also not going to be a lot of wind around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.