Showers and Thunderstorms Around on Saturday, Then Mostly Sunny and Warmer On Sunday

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening as a storm system departs our area. We are then going to have increasing clouds tonight with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, mainly after midnight and generally in south-central Montana, as the next storm system begins to approach our area.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow and tomorrow night as this storm system passes through our area. Some of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow afternoon/evening and early tomorrow night may also be strong to severe with frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, medium to large-sized hail, and brief heavy rainfall, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all. Also, in central Montana, an additional quarter to a half an inch of rainfall is expected in most locations between this evening and Sunday morning. Some isolated locations may also pick up nearly an inch of rainfall over the next day and a half.

It is also going to continue to be cool tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night, as lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 60s in most locations in central Montana and the low to mid 70s in most locations in eastern Montana.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some lingering showers around, generally during the morning and generally in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations, and highs on Tuesday are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected Monday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as this disturbance passes through our area. Some more isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Friday.

We are also going to continue to have pleasant temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.