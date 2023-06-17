Showers and some thunderstorms for Father's Day Weekend

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with some scattered showers around after midnight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially during the morning, as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be hazy tonight, but the haze will diminish from west to east tomorrow.

It is going to be a lot warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front. For tomorrow, we are going to have pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Another round of scattered showers and some thunderstorms is then expected late Saturday night and Sunday (especially Sunday morning) as another disturbance passes through our area. Some mountain snow is also possible Saturday night and Sunday. We are also going to have increasing clouds Saturday night, overcast skies Sunday morning, and decreasing clouds Sunday afternoon/evening.

It is also going to be cooler on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations (70s in northeastern Montana). There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. There are then going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday as yet another disturbance passes through our area. Some mountain snow is also possible on Monday and Tuesday. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to feel nice outside on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.