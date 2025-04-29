Scattered showers and seasonable temperatures to end April

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in locations east of I-15 and in the higher elevations, as a disturbance continues to impact our area. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening and early tonight, with little to no wind around after midnight. It is also going to be on the mild side again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in locations east of I-15 and in the higher elevations, as today’s disturbance continues to impact our area. A stray thunderstorm or two is also possible later on tomorrow. There is also going to be less wind around tomorrow, but it is still going to be a bit breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front, in northeastern Montana, and in/around Fergus County and Judith Basin County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most spots.

Nicer weather is then expected on Thursday as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions (just a couple showers around in northeastern Montana), and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s in most spots. There is also going to be a breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This upper-level ridge is then going to provide us with spectacular, summer-like weather Friday and Saturday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and the warmest temperatures of 2025 so far. Highs on Friday are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

An upper-level trough will then bring cooler and unsettled weather back to Montana for Sunday and the beginning of next week. Much cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to range from the mid 50s to the upper 70s (warmest in northeastern Montana) and highs on Monday are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. The temperatures will then warm back up into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s for Tuesday.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered PM showers/storms around, especially in the mountains and around Helena, as a disturbance begins to pass by our area to the south. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a few showers around, generally during the morning and generally around Helena, as this disturbance begins to leave our area. Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are also expected in some areas on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.