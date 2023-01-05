Scattered snow around Thursday evening through Friday morning

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a few areas of fog around along the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana. It is also going to be cold tonight along the Hi-Line as lows are going to be in the single digits above/below zero, and it is going to be chilly everywhere else as lows are going to be in the teens.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow during the evening around the Helena area as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow and rain around tomorrow night and Friday morning as this disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds Friday afternoon/evening as this disturbance leaves our area. Also, light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches are possible in locations that do see some snow from this disturbance.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the low teens to the upper 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is then going to be cold again on Friday along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s. For everyone else, it is going to be warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana).

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around Tuesday night and Wednesday as this storm system passes through our area.

It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana).