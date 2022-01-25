Scattered snow around Monday night; Mostly sunny on Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cascade County, Jefferson County, Judith Basin County, and most of Lewis and Clark County until 6am Tuesday. Up to 3 inches of additional snow accumulation is possible. This snow is also going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when traveling.

There are going to be some scattered areas of snow around this evening and tonight as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in locations that see some of this snow. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s in central Montana and the single digits in northeastern Montana. Slippery road conditions are also expected this evening and tonight as any moisture on the roads will freeze overnight, and any additional snow will cause the roads to become snow-covered in spots, so please be careful when driving.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow showers around during the morning, generally in eastern Cascade County, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow, with widespread gusty winds expected tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Seasonable temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in central Montana and the 20s and low 30s in northeastern Montana.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday, especially in east-central and eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are expected from Friday through Sunday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. On Thursday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in many locations. It is then going to be mild on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Gusty winds are also expected on Thursday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. On Friday and Sunday, strong winds are expected as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cooler on Monday as highs are going to be back in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.