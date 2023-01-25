Scattered snow and rain showers around through Thursday

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. Less than an inch of new snow accumulation is expected in most locations, but up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible in some of the mountains in central Montana. Slick road conditions are also expected in locations that saw some snow today/see some snow tonight, so please use caution when driving.

We are also going to have decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered snow and rain showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. Snow accumulations will generally be on the lighter side with most locations receiving less than an inch, but up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in some of the mountain ranges in central Montana.

There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s.

On Thursday, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around as yet another disturbance passes through our area. Since temperatures will be warmer on Thursday (highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s), a lot of the precipitation that falls in the lower elevations will be in the form of rain. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations on Thursday, while up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in some of the mountains in central Montana.

We are also going to have strong winds around on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty to strong winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

Widespread snow is then likely on Friday and Saturday as a strong cold front passes through our area. This snow may also be heavy at times, especially in western and central Montana. Several locations may receive over 6 inches of snow accumulation over these two days. Right now, it appears that the heaviest snow totals are going to be in western Montana and in central Montana, with lower snow amounts expected in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line in north-central Montana. This snow will cause difficult travel conditions, so try and avoid traveling on these two days if possible.

This cold front is also going to bring much colder air into our area. Highs on Friday are still going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations, but the temperatures will be falling, especially during the second half of the day. Highs are then only going to be in the teens on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this is going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the north.

Bitter cold temperatures on then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the -0s and 0s, and lows are going to be in the -0s and -10s. The temperatures will then start to warm up a little bit as we head into Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 0s and 10s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies from Sunday through Tuesday. There are also going to be some isolated snow showers around during these three days, especially in the mountains.