Scattered snow and rain showers around through Friday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10am Friday for the Little Belt Mountains and adjacent locations, including Highway 89 from Belt to White Sulphur Springs. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Glacier County, northwestern Lewis and Clark County, Pondera County, western Teton County, and Toole County until 10pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around this evening and early tonight in eastern Montana as a warm front leaves our area. In central Montana, there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around this evening and tonight, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. Some freezing rain and sleet is also possible this evening and tonight. For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning and generally in and around the Little Belt Mountains, as this disturbance leaves our area.

In the Little Belt Mountains and adjacent locations as well as in some other mountains within central Montana, up to 6” of new snow accumulation is possible from this evening through Friday afternoon. For everyone else, less than an inch of new snow accumulation is expected. Some light ice accumulations are also possible, especially in northeastern Montana.

We are also going to have increasing wind in eastern Montana tonight and decreasing wind in central Montana tonight. It is then going to be windy tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. In central Montana, there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Chilly temperatures are also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations. It is then going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and the 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There are also going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around on Saturday as a disturbance passes by our area, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around Sunday evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. Most locations are going to remain dry this weekend though.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around as another disturbance passes through our area. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday.

The temperatures next week are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. For Tuesday and Wednesday, breezy conditions are expected as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.