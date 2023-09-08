Scattered showers/thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight and tomorrow, especially late tonight and tomorrow morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow in the central and southern part of the state, with damaging winds being the main hazard. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is then going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. Hazy skies are also expected tonight and tomorrow in eastern Montana and eastern portions of central Montana, but most of this haze will be aloft, so the air quality should remain in the moderate or good category in most locations.

For Saturday and Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours, as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be cool/mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday, and the 70s on Sunday.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance passes through our area.

It is also going to be warm next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.