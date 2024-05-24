Scattered showers/storms and warmer temperatures on Friday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and it is going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system departs our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s in most locations.

Really nice weather is then expected on Memorial Day (Monday) as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and just a little wind as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Tuesday is going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in the mountains.

We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool back down some over these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s on Wednesday and highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Thursday. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.