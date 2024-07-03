Scattered showers/storms and seasonably cool temperatures on Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely tomorrow, especially during the afternoon/evening, as an upper-level trough is going to be passing through our area. Small to medium-sized hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or heavy rainfall are going to be possible with any thunderstorms that do develop tomorrow. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Independence Day, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15, as the upper-level trough begins to leave our area. Right now, it does look like most of the precipitation should be out of here before the fireworks shows! We are also going to have warmer temperatures on Independence Day as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine on Friday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening along eastern portions of the Hi-Line as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.