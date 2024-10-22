Scattered showers Monday night; Mainly sunny, breezy, and cooler on Tuesday

There are going to be rain and mountain snow showers around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight, as a cold front works its way through our area. Some lower elevation snow is also possible tonight in portions of Glacier County and along the Canadian border, and light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch are possible. In Glacier National Park, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible through tomorrow morning. We are also going to have decreasing clouds later on tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions (just a couple stray rain/snow showers around in the mountains and along the Hi-Line). It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies via increasing clouds as a disturbance begins to pass by our area to the south. Mainly dry conditions are expected in north-central Montana on Wednesday, while there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area Wednesday afternoon/evening, especially south and east of Helena. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in some adjacent locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Thursday and partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on Sunday. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be for most of this week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a good breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the stronger wind expected on Sunday.

A few rain and mountain snow showers are then possible on Monday, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.