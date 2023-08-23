Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There are also going to be some areas of fog around tonight, especially in north-central Montana, and some of this fog may be dense (visibility less than a quarter mile).

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions during the morning. There are also going to be some areas of fog around during the morning, and some of this fog may be dense. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance passes through our area. The haze/smoke is also going to increase from west to east as we go through tomorrow.

We are also going to have gusty winds tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Widespread haze and smoke is also expected for at least Thursday. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in central Montana, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. It is also going to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations.

Mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.