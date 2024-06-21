Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday

There are going to be isolated showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail are also possible this evening. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are also possible tomorrow. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday. There is also going to be a good breeze around Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and warm on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.