Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Friday

There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for western and portions of central Montana until 6am Thursday. Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is possible.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Friday as an upper-level storm system currently over eastern Washington very slowly works its way eastward across our area. With any thunderstorms that we see from this evening through Friday, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or heavy rainfall are going to be the main hazards. Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall with these thunderstorms is also possible from this evening through tomorrow night. New fire starts due to lightning also can’t be ruled out.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Friday. It is also going to be cool-ish tonight and tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. During the day, we are going to have seasonable temperatures as highs tomorrow and Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Saturday and Sunday (thanks to a cold front) as highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 80s; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s; and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.