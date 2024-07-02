Scattered showers and thunderstorms around through July 4th

There are going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

There are then going to be more scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Tuesday and Wednesday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On July 4th, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15, as the upper-level trough begins to leave our area. Right now, it does look like most of the precipitation should be out of here before the fireworks shows! We are also going to have warmer temperatures on Independence Day as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms) are then expected on Friday and Saturday as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as this upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.