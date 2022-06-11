Scattered showers and some thunderstorms around on Saturday

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the West Glacier area and the northern Rocky Mountain Front from 6pm Monday until 6am Wednesday. Heavy wet snow is possible above 5000 feet. The snow accumulation will increase with elevation, with up to two feet of snow accumulation possible above 7000 feet.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for a lot of western Montana from 6pm Saturday until 6pm Monday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible over the next few days.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially before midnight and generally in central and south-central Montana. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then there is just going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the morning and early afternoon, as a disturbance passes through our area. There is then going to be some clearing tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered PM rain showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana, and overcast skies with rain showers and thunderstorms likely, generally during the afternoon and evening, in south-central Montana. Also, high temperatures on Sunday are going to be in the 60s and 70s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system stalls out near our area. There is also going to be snow around above 5000 feet on these two days, which will create difficult travel conditions, especially in the Glacier National Park area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Wednesday with some lingering rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the morning.

It is also going to be cool early next week as highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the 50s and 60s in most locations, with Tuesday being the coolest day. The temperatures are then going to warm back up in to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. On Tuesday, it is going to be windy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday, and the 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.