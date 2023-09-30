Scattered showers and cool temperatures this weekend

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, especially after midnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around throughout the weekend as a storm system passes by our area to the south. Snow levels this weekend will generally be between 6500 and 7500 feet. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cool temperatures this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with Sunday being the cooler day. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas this weekend as wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as this weekend’s storm system moves away from our area. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers around on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers around. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday, and the 60s and low 70s on Thursday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.