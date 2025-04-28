Scattered showers and breezy conditions on Tuesday

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a few isolated rain showers possible as we get closer to sunrise. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 50 mph are possible, and it will become a bit breezy (gusts up to 30 mph) later on tonight in portions of the plains as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. Gusty winds are also expected tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and widespread breezy conditions are expected tomorrow east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s in most spots.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow night and Wednesday, especially Wednesday morning, as this disturbance continues to impact our area. In the mountains, light snow accumulations are possible tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Wednesday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

An upper-level ridge is then going to provide us with beautiful weather for the first few days of May as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures from Thursday through Saturday. On Thursday, highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Friday and Saturday will then be the warmest days of 2025 so far as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Thursday; sunny skies on Friday; and mainly sunny skies with a couple isolated PM showers/storms around on Saturday. There is also going to be little to no wind around on Thursday. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

An upper-level trough will then bring cooler and wetter weather to our area for Sunday and early next week. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered PM showers/storms around. There are then going to be some more scattered showers around on Monday, especially in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the upper 70s on Sunday (warmest in northeastern Montana) and highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s on Monday. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.