There will continue to be some haze around tonight and tomorrow. This haze will reduce the visibility some, but only minor impacts to the air quality are expected as the air quality should be in the “good” or moderate” category in most locations. Later on tomorrow, this haze will diminish, and then it will just be a little hazy tomorrow night and Friday.

There are going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around this evening and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally in western portions of north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Scattered PM showers/storms Thursday, a few storms may be strong to severe

Tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning, but most locations will be dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night. A few of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe with gusty to strong winds, heavy rainfall, and some hail.

How strong the thunderstorms are tomorrow will depend on how much sunshine we see. More sunshine will lead to more instability and stronger thunderstorms, while less sunshine will lead to less instability and weaker thunderstorms. Right now, eastern portions of north-central Montana have the best chance to see a couple severe thunderstorms as that’s where more sunshine is expected and it will be warmer as well. Severe or not, make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors later on tomorrow.

It is also not going to be as warm tomorrow as it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15 and in/around the mountains, as an upper-level trough continues to impact our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday and highs are going to be in the 70s in most spots.

This weekend is looking a lot drier than what we thought earlier this week as the trough is going to be passing through our area much faster than initially expected. On Saturday, there are going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. Although there will be some showers around on Saturday, not everyone will see this precipitation and a lot of the day will be dry. There are then just going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana.

We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It will also be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. Overall, this weekend will be pretty nice if you do have any outdoor plans!

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around later in the day as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.