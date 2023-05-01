Remaining warm for most of this week

We are going to have mainly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. The wind is also going to diminish some this evening. It is then going to be a bit breezy tonight in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the evening around the Helena area. It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday, especially from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. Some mountain snow is also expected Friday night and Saturday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.