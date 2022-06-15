Very windy with rain and mountain snow into Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 12am/6am Wednesday for the Rocky Mountain Front, locations adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and portions of central Montana. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 6am Wednesday until 9pm Wednesday for northeastern Montana and locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6am Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 6am Wednesday for the West Glacier area and the northern Rocky Mountain Front. 4 to 16 inches of additional snow accumulation is expected above 5000 feet.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6am Wednesday for the southern Rocky Mountain Front. Up to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected above 5000 feet.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6am Wednesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake region. Between 5000 feet and 6000 feet, 3 to 8 inches of additional snow accumulation is expected. Above 6000 feet, 12 to 18 inches of additional snow accumulation is expected.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 12pm Wednesday for Broadwater County, Cascade County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County. 2 to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected above 6000 feet, with up to 12” of new snow accumulation possible above 7000 feet.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12pm Wednesday for western Glacier County and western Pondera County. Flooding due to rainfall and snowmelt is possible.

The wind will be a little bit weaker tonight than it was during the day today, but it is still going to be windy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be very windy again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. The main difference with tomorrow’s wind is that the strongest wind is going to be in locations east of I-15, rather than in locations around and west of I-15. We are then going to have diminishing wind from west to east tomorrow evening/night.

There is going to continue to be mountain snow around through tomorrow morning in the Rockies and in some of the mountain ranges in central Montana, including the Little Belt and Big Belt Mountains. In the smaller mountain ranges, 2 to 5” of new snow accumulation is expected above 6000 feet, with up to 12 inches of new snow accumulation possible above 7000 feet. In the Rockies, additional snow accumulation is expected above 5000 feet, and the additional snow accumulation will increase with elevation, with up to 18 inches of new snow accumulation possible above 7000 feet. This snow is going to create difficult travel conditions, so try and avoid traveling in the higher elevations tonight or tomorrow.

In the lower elevations, there is going to be some rain around this evening, there are going to be some scattered showers around during the middle part of the night, and then there is going to be some more rain around as we get closer to sunrise, especially in locations east of I-15. There are then going to be areas of rain around tomorrow, especially during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and decreasing clouds tomorrow.

It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to be warmer tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up A LOT over these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s on Thursday, and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday. Friday is also going to be the warmest day that we have had so far this year. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a touch cooler, but still very warm on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler on these two days than they are going to be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as highs are going to be back in the 70s on Sunday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Monday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s.