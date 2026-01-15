A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for most of north-central Montana east of I-15 from 12pm/5pm Thursday until 5am Friday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for eastern Montana from 9am/12pm Thursday until 12pm/5pm Friday.

We had beautiful spring-like weather today with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and unseasonably warm temperatures as highs were in the 50s and 60s. Multiple locations tied or set a new record high temperature today (January 14th), including Cut Bank, Great Falls, Havre, Helena, and Lewistown.

Tonight, it is going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear and mainly dry, just a couple isolated rain/snow showers around. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Gusty winds will continue tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph are possible, and it will be breezy tonight east of the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Record warmth today; Colder with gusty to strong winds on Thursday

A cold front will pass through our area tomorrow, so it will be a lot cooler than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be gusty tomorrow in north-central Montana east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Around and west of I-15 in north-central Montana and around Helena, it is just going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This is also going to be a cold wind as it will be coming out of the north/northwest in most locations. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow and there will be a few snow showers around in the mountains and in locations east ofI-15.

On Friday, it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and cool as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There is also only going to be a little breeze (5-15 mph) around and west of I-15 on Friday. In central portions of north-central Montana, it will be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. In eastern portions of north-central Montana/eastern Montana, it will be gusty on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. It will also be breezy in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Another cold front will pass through the state on Sunday, so it will be partly to mostly sunny and colder as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. A few snow showers will also be possible on Sunday with the passage of the cold front and it will be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.