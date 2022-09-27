Record warmth possible on Wednesday

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies tomorrow, with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and a few locations may even set a new record high temperature tomorrow.

There are then going to be scattered showers around on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as a storm system very slowly works its way through our area. A few thunderstorms are also possible, especially Thursday afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Wednesday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 70s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. High temperatures are then going to be in the 60s in most locations on Saturday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday and Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday. We are also going to have mild temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.